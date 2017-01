NEW YORK There are no indications that Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has an interest in a ceasefire in Syria, an opposition negotiator told Reuters on Friday.

Bassma Kodmani, a member of the opposition High Negotiations Committee, said the only way in which Assad would ground airplanes would be if "there is a credible threat of retaliation".

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Grant McCool)