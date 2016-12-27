HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
BEIRUT Dec 27 The Syrian opposition's main political body on Tuesday urged rebel groups to cooperate with "sincere regional efforts" to reach a ceasefire deal but that it had not been invited to any conference, referring to a meeting in Kazakhstan proposed by Russia.
Riad Hijab, general coordinator for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), said confidence-building measures were needed to create an atmosphere for political transition talks which should be held in Geneva and sponsored by the United Nations. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S. companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects.
BEIRUT, Jan 25 Kuwait's foreign minister made a rare visit to Tehran on Wednesday and called for frank dialogue between Iran and its regional neighbours, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.