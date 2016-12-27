BEIRUT Dec 27 The Syrian opposition's main political body on Tuesday urged rebel groups to cooperate with "sincere regional efforts" to reach a ceasefire deal but that it had not been invited to any conference, referring to a meeting in Kazakhstan proposed by Russia.

Riad Hijab, general coordinator for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), said confidence-building measures were needed to create an atmosphere for political transition talks which should be held in Geneva and sponsored by the United Nations. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)