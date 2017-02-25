GENEVA Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation
at peace talks in Geneva on Saturday condemned an attack that
killed security forces in Homs earlier in the day, but accused
the government of trying to use the events to derail the
negotiations.
"We condemn all terrorist acts done by all terrorist groups.
If the Homs operation was done by any of those, it is clear what
I say," lead negotiator Nasr al-Hariri told reporters.
"They just want to remain in power. The regime is trying to
block the negotiations," he added, saying he would not walk away
from the talks.
Colonel Fateh Hassoun, a member of the opposition
negotiating team, suggested that government forces may have been
behind the attack.
