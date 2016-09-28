WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Obama administration
officials have begun considering tougher responses to the
Russian-backed Syrian government assault on Aleppo, including
military options, as rising tensions with Moscow diminish hopes
for diplomatic solutions from the Middle East to Ukraine and
cyberspace, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
The new discussions were being held at "staff level," and
have yet to produce any recommendations to President Barack
Obama, who has resisted ordering military action against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad in the country's multisided civil war.
But the deliberations coincide with Secretary of State John
Kerry threatening to halt diplomacy with Russia on Syria and
holding Moscow responsible for dropping incendiary bombs on
rebel areas of Aleppo, Syria's largest city. It was the stiffest
U.S. warning to the Russians since the Sept. 19 collapse of a
truce they jointly brokered.
Even administration advocates of a more muscular U.S.
response said on Wednesday that it was not clear what, if
anything, the president would do, and that his options "begin at
tougher talk," as one official put it.
One official said that before any action could be taken,
Washington would first have "follow through on Kerry's threat
and break off talks with the Russians" on Syria.
But the heavy use of Russian airpower in Syria has
compounded U.S. distrust of Russian President Vladimir Putin's
geopolitical intentions, not only in the 5-1/2 year civil war,
but also in the Ukraine conflict and in what U.S. officials say
are Russian-backed cyber attacks on U.S. political targets.
The U.S. officials said the failure of diplomacy in Syria
has left the Obama administration no choice but to consider
alternatives, most of which involve some use of force and have
been examined before but held in abeyance.
These include allowing Gulf allies to supply rebels with
more sophisticated weaponry, something considered more likely
despite Washington's opposition to this until now. Another is a
U.S. air strike on an Assad air base, viewed as less likely
because of the potential for causing Russian casualties, the
officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The options being weighed are limited in number and stop
well short of any large-scale commitment of U.S. troops, which
Obama, who has only four months left in office, has long
rejected, the officials said.
Critics of Obama's policy on Syria have said that his
hesitancy to involve troops has allowed Russia to intervene
militarily, although Moscow has been influential in Syria for
decades. Some foreign policy experts inside and outside the
administration said Obama made a mistake in 2012-13 when he did
not enforce a "red line" he set against Assad's government's use
of chemical weapons.
U.S. ADMINISTRATION CAUGHT OFF-GUARD
Two U.S. officials said the speed with which the Syrians
have advanced in Aleppo and the diplomatic track has collapsed
caught some in the administration off guard. The fall of Aleppo
would restore Assad's rule over western Syria's most important
city and deal a devastating blow to the rebels.
As a result, one of the officials said, the list of options
is narrowing to supporting rebel counter attacks elsewhere with
additional weaponry or even air strikes, which "might not
reverse the tide of battle, but might cause the Russians to stop
and think."
Another official said any weapons supplies would not include
shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, or Manpads, which the
Obama administration fears could fall into the hands of Islamic
State militants or al Qaeda-linked groups.
The most dramatic option under consideration - but
considered less likely - would be a U.S. air strike on a Syrian
air base far from the fighting between Assad's troops and rebel
forces in the north, officials said.
Other ideas under consideration include sending more U.S.
special operations forces to train and advise Kurdish and Syrian
rebel groups, and deploying additional American and allied naval
and airpower to the eastern Mediterranean, where a French
aircraft carrier is already en route.
U.S. officials had considered a humanitarian airlift to
rebel-held areas, which would require escorts by U.S. warplanes,
but this has been deemed too risky and has been "moved down the
list," one official said.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that
U.S. officials involved in the interagency process that deals
with national security had discussed other Syria options "that
don't revolve around diplomacy." He declined to elaborate.
U.S. officials cautioned that no decisions were imminent
with Defense Secretary Ash Carter traveling and Obama and other
senior officials planning to attend former Israeli leader Shimon
Peres's funeral in Israel on Friday.
