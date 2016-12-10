Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
AMMAN Dec 10 Islamic State militants on Saturday captured most of Palmyra after penetrating Syrian army defences and securing strategic heights around the ancient city in eastern Syria following a surprise assault, a monitoring group and rebels said.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were fears for the lives and safety of civilians inside the city because many of them were pro-government supporters.
Rebels and the war monitor said with the exception of the southern parts, most of the city was now in the hands of the militants who had waged an attack on several fronts.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by David Evans)
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 U.S. gasoline stocks are rising faster than normal for the time of year and are starting to put pressure on prices and refining margins.