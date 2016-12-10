Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
AMMAN Dec 10 Islamic State militants entered the ancient city of Palmyra on Saturday in eastern Syria after advancing to its outskirts for the first time since losing the city earlier this year, a war monitor said.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said the militants had entered Palmyra after they had taken strategic heights near the city and captured the northern part of the city and major silos and mountains around it. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by David Evans)
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 U.S. gasoline stocks are rising faster than normal for the time of year and are starting to put pressure on prices and refining margins.