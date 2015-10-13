WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. and Russian jets came within visual identification range over Syria, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, adding the incident underscored a need for air safety protocols as the former Cold War foes carry out rival bombing campaigns.

U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign, told a Pentagon briefing the jets came within miles of each other on Saturday -- the same day U.S. and Russian militaries held talks on safety protocols.

Warren said the air crews from both countries acted professionally. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)