(Corrects to say no more air strikes in northern Syria as
opposed to entire country)
WASHINGTON, March 18 Russia has withdrawn most
of its strike aircraft from Syria, the U.S. military said on
Friday, adding that Russia had also not carried out air strikes
in the north of the country this week.
"They still have helicopters and some transport aircraft.
But what we've seen is that the majority of Russian strike
aircraft have left Syria," Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at
the U.S. military's Central Command, told Pentagon reporters.
Ryder initially said the United States had not seen Russia
carrying out any air strikes in recent days but later clarified
that applied only to northern Syria.
"While we've seen no Russian airstrikes in the northern
areas of Syria this week, it appears the Russians have conducted
some airstrikes after all in southern Syria in the vicinity of
Palmyra in support of the Syrian regime," Ryder said.
