In reversal of fortune, China's low-value steelmakers beat high-end peers
* Long steel product margins outpace flats for first time in years
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that a poison gas attack in Syria was a "heinous act and would be treated as such."
Speaking at the Pentagon before a meeting with his counterpart from Singapore, Mattis did not elaborate on what that would mean.
Western countries, including the United States, blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's armed forces for the worst poison gas attack in Syria for more than four years, which choked scores of people to death in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in a rebel-held area on Tuesday. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell)
* Long steel product margins outpace flats for first time in years
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 14 Consulting firms ISS and Glass Lewis have given a nod of approval to a restructuring plan for Brazilian miner Vale SA , boosting the chances of shareholder approval, a source said on Wednesday.
* Acacia shares jump as much as 11 pct (Adds wider sector shakeup, Magafuli quote)