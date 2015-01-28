BEIRUT Jan 28 The proportion of infants
immunised against polio in Syria is close to pre-war levels
thanks to a vaccination drive triggered by a rare outbreak of
the disease, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said.
The crippling and incurable disease erupted in October 2013
in the eastern Deir al-Zor province, the first outbreak in Syria
since 1999.
In 2013, 36 cases were recorded but last year only one, the
WHO has said, in a country torn apart by nearly four years of
conflict in which about 200,000 people have died.
The regional vaccination drive launched by aid agencies has
now reached most areas in Syria's 14 governorates, said
Christopher Maher, the WHO's anti-polio campaign director.
"While we would not go out on a limb here and say there is
no transmission of polio any more in Syria, it certainly looks
very encouraging," Maher told Reuters late on Tuesday after a
WHO meeting in Beirut.
After the campaign, WHO monitors went door-to-door to check
on immunity levels of children aged up to two years and
estimated that most had been protected, he said.
"The polio immunity level would be ... pretty close to
pre-crisis levels," Maher added.
Overall immunisation rates were around 90 percent before the
2011 uprising and dropped to around 50 percent as war disrupted
routine vaccinations. Medical centres were destroyed and health
workers were among the millions of people displaced.
In neighbouring Iraq, too, the spread of polio appears to be
under control, Maher said. Two cases were recorded in 2014, both
in people who had crossed from Syria.
Aid agencies face many hurdles in Syria, where insurgent
groups including the hardline Islamic State are battling each
other as well as the army and pro-government militia.
A U.N. official said last month aid convoys had not been
able to reach vast areas under Islamic State control but the
government had allowed better access to besieged areas
elsewhere.
To get food and medicine to areas ruled by Islamic State,
the United Nations relies on partner humanitarian organisations
such as the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and on tribal contacts.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gareth Jones)