* Syria's power generation a quarter of pre-war levels
* Islamist militants targeting gas fields - PM
* Electricity being increasingly rationed
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT, July 29 Electricity is being
increasingly rationed in government-controlled areas of Syria
after an escalation in attacks on power plants by Islamist
militants.
Prime Minister Wael Halaki, addressing parliament on
Wednesday, cited several major attacks since May on gas plants
in the desert near Palmyra since its capture by Islamic State.
"In the last two months there has been a systematic
targeting by these terror groups of gas fields and plants and
gas pipelines towards power plants. This has reduced supplies to
modest amounts," Halaki said.
Syria, once one of the eastern Mediterranean's leading oil
and natural gas producers, has seen electricity generation fall
to nearly a quarter of its pre-war 9,000 megawatt capacity,
Halaki said.
The figure includes about 1,500 megawatts of
hydroelectricity from two dams along the Euphrates close to
Raqqa, the de facto capital of the militants in eastern Syria.
Electricity was being rationed for longer periods, ranging
from 8 to 18 hours "from one province to the other depending on
security circumstances," Halaki said.
Before Syria's civil war began in 2011, foreign firms had
invested hundreds of millions of dollars in developing Syria's
gas fields that are mainly in the Palmyra desert area, to reduce
dependence on more expensive heavy fuel for power generation.
Many projects have been put on hold. Halaki said several
projects were in the pipeline to offset losses by boosting
generating capacity of the main Deir Ali power plant in Damascus
along with a new 750 megawatt plant at a cost of 900 million
euros. He did not give further details.
Syria has had to increasingly resort to imported petroleum
products for power generation with much of its oil fields now in
the hands of the jihadists who control swathes of the country's
eastern border area near Iraq.
Halaki said oil production was now less than 10,000 barrels
per day from a pre-crisis production of around 380,000 bpd. He
did not say where the imports came from.
The US energy department says Iran continues to supply
Syria with approximately 60,000 bpd of crude oil, but this level
is insufficient to meet demand.
On Tuesday, Syria's al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front said it
had taken over the Zezoun power plant, one of the country's
major thermal power plants in the northwest of Syria.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)