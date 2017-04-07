BEIRUT, April 7 The Syrian presidency said a
U.S. missile attack on a Syrian army air base in Homs had
increased Syria's resolve to defeat insurgent groups, vowing to
step up the pace of operations against them.
"This aggression has increased Syria's resolve to hit those
terrorist agents, to continue to crush them, and to raise the
pace of action to that end wherever they area," a statement from
the presidency said.
The statement described the U.S. attack as rash and
irresponsible and showing Washington was "naively pulled behind
a false propaganda campaign" - a reference to accusations that
the Syrian government carried out a chemical attack this week.
The U.S. missile strike came in response to the chemical
attack, which Washington says was carried out by the Syrian
government. The Syrian government has strongly denied launching
such an attack.
(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by Larry King)