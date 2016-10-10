ISTANBUL Oct 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed on the importance of delivering aid to the Syrian city of Aleppo.

"We have a common position that everything must be done to deliver humanitarian aid to Aleppo. The only issue is ... ensuring the safety of aid delivery," Putin told a briefing after his talks with Erdogan.

On Saturday, Russia vetoed a French-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution that would have demanded an end to air strikes and military flights over Aleppo but a rival Russian draft text failed to get a minimum nine votes in favour. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)