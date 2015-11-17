MOSCOW Nov 17 Vladimir Putin was told Russia
had stepped up air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria
with long-range bombers and cruise missiles after the Kremlin
announced a manhunt for those responsible for blowing up a
Russian airliner over Egypt.
Putin, visiting the defence ministry's command centre in
Moscow on Tuesday evening, was told by military chiefs that the
air force had carried out around 2,300 sorties in Syria in the
last 48 days.
Putin, in footage broadcast earlier on Tuesday, had vowed to
hunt down those responsible for blowing up a Russian airliner
over Egypt and intensify air strikes against Islamists in Syria,
after the Kremlin concluded a bomb had destroyed the plane last
month, killing 224 people.
Speaking four days after Islamist gunmen and bombers killed
at least 129 people in Paris, Putin ordered the Russian navy to
establish contact with a French aircraft carrier in the region
and to treat them as allies.
He said Russia could develop a joint plan on Syria with the
French navy.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)