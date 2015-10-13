MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia is not striving for leadership over Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at an investment conference, adding that existing cooperation with Western countries over the Syrian conflict was not enough.

Russia, the United States and Europe should encourage political dialogue between the sides of the Syrian conflict, Putin added.

Putin also said that Turkey was one of Russia's most important partners, and that Russia needed to understand how to build relations with Turkey to fight terrorism. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)