MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia is not striving for
leadership over Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday
at an investment conference, adding that existing cooperation
with Western countries over the Syrian conflict was not enough.
Russia, the United States and Europe should encourage
political dialogue between the sides of the Syrian conflict,
Putin added.
Putin also said that Turkey was one of Russia's most
important partners, and that Russia needed to understand how to
build relations with Turkey to fight terrorism.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; writing by
Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)