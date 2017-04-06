Bahrain detains citizen for sympathising with Qatar, agency reports
DUBAI, June 14 Bahraini authorities detained a citizen for questioning on charges of sympathising with Qatar on social media, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said it was unacceptable to make "groundless" accusations over this week's suspected chemical weapons attack in a Syrian province.
The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation.
The statement said Putin had "highlighted that it was unacceptable to make groundless accusations against anyone without conducting a detailed and unbiased investigation."
Scores were reported killed by a suspected Syrian government chemical attack in Idlib province and the U.S. government has suggested forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were responsible. Russia has said it was too early to accuse the Syrian government and called for an investigation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Sujata Rao)
DUBAI, June 14 Bahraini authorities detained a citizen for questioning on charges of sympathising with Qatar on social media, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Trump administration will suspend compliance dates on a rule limiting methane emissions from oil and gas companies working on public lands as soon as Thursday, according to an Interior Department document.