BEIRUT, Sept 24 Warplanes mounted a new wave of air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Saturday, rebel sources, a rescue worker and a war monitor reported, pressing a major offensive by the Russian-backed Syrian military.

Speaking to Reuters from Aleppo, Ammar al Selmo, the head of Civil Defence in the opposition-held east, said: "Unfortunately it continues. There are planes in the sky now."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters: "The raids are intense and continuous."

Residents of rebel-held eastern Aleppo said it faced the most ferocious bombardment of the war on Friday, after the military declared a new offensive to take back full control of the divided city. Selmo said the death toll was now over 100.

The Observatory said its death toll was 47. (Writing by Tom Perry. Editing by Jane Merriman)