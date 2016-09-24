(Adds comments from military source)
BEIRUT, Sept 24 Warplanes mounted a new wave of
heavy air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Saturday,
rebel sources, a rescue worker and a war monitor reported,
pressing a major offensive by the Russian-backed Syrian military
to take back the whole city.
Residents of rebel-held eastern Aleppo say it has been
subjected to the most ferocious bombardment of the war since the
Damascus government declared a new offensive that has killed
dozens of people in the last two days.
Rebel officials said heavy air strikes on Saturday hit at
least four areas of the opposition-held east, home to more than
250,000 people. Rebels say the strikes are mostly being carried
out by Russian warplanes.
The attack has drawn on ordnance more destructive than
anything previously used against the area, and many buildings
have been destroyed, residents say. Images of blast sites show
craters several metres wide and deep.
"There are planes in the sky now," Ammar al Selmo, the head
of Civil Defence in the opposition-held east, told Reuters from
Aleppo on Saturday morning. "Our teams are responding but are
not enough to cover this amount of catastrophe."
A Syrian military source told Reuters the operation
announced late on Thursday was continuing according to plan.
Asked about the weapons being used, the military source said
the army was using precise weapons "suitable for the nature of
the targets being struck, according to the type of
fortifications", such as tunnels and bunkers, and "specifically
command centres".
A senior official in an Aleppo-based rebel faction, the
Levant Front, told Reuters the weapons appeared designed to
bring down entire buildings. "Most of the victims are under the
rubble because more than half the civil defence has been forced
out of service," he said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
organisation that reports on the war, said it had documented 47
deaths since Friday, including five children. Selmo said the
toll was more than 100.
"The raids are intense and continuous," Observatory Director
Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters.
The Syrian army says it is targeting rebel positions in the
city, and denies hitting civilians.
"Every missile makes an earthquake we feel regardless of how
far off the bombardment is," one Aleppo resident said.
