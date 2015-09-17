BEIRUT, Sept 17 Syrian warplanes mounted around a dozen air strikes on the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa on Thursday, activists reported, in an unusually heavy attack by government forces on an area also being targeted by a U.S.-led coalition.

Activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said on its Twitter feed that "regime jets" had mounted more than 12 raids on the city, which is a major base for Islamic State in Syria, and listed eight targets.

"There is news about a large number of martyrs and wounded," it said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets believed to belong to the Syrian military had mounted at least 11 air strikes.

There was no mention of the air raids on Syrian state media.