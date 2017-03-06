BEIRUT, March 6 Syrian militias backed by the
U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State cut the road between
the jihadist-held city of Raqqa and Deir al-Zor province in
Syria on Monday, a Kurdish military source and the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
The advance by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces
(SDF) means all land routes out of Raqqa are now cut, and the
only remaining way out is south across the Euphrates River, the
Kurdish military source said. "It is a big victory but there is
still a lot to accomplish," the source said.
The SDF includes the Kurdish YPG militia and allied Arab
groups. The spokesman for the SDF could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)