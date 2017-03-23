BEIRUT, March 23 U.S.-backed Syrian militias are
expected to attack soon an Islamic State-held dam and air base
west of the Syrian city of Raqqa, their spokesman said on
Thursday, part of an accelerating campaign to capture the
hardline group's stronghold.
The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State airdropped
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters some 15 km (10 miles)
from the dam at the town of Tabqa on Tuesday night. The SDF
established a base from which to advance on the Tabqa area.
Tabqa is around 40 km (25 miles) west of Raqqa. Islamic
State captured the Tabqa Dam, also known as the Euphrates Dam,
and the nearby air base at the height of its expansion in Syria
and Iraq in 2014.
SDF spokesman Talal Silo said the SDF forces had yet to
reach Tabqa town or the nearby airport and dam. He described
these as three strategically important targets and said the SDF
planned to repair and use the airport once it was captured.
"Today or at most tomorrow there will be an attack operation
on these three areas," he said in a phone interview.
He said that once captured, the air base runway would be
repaired and "in the near future our forces will use this
airport."
"In all the areas under our control, we do not have an
airport that can receive planes," he said. "The coalition planes
will benefit from the airport."
The SDF has been working since November to encircle Raqqa
city with support from U.S. special forces and air strikes by
the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. The SDF comprises
the powerful Kurdish YPG militia and allied Arab fighters.
The campaign appears to be gathering pace as an overlapping,
U.S.-backed effort in Iraq is drawing closer to driving Islamic
State from Mosul.
The YPG controls swathes of northern Syria, including nearly
all of the cities of Hasaka and Qamishli, home to an airport
that remains under Syrian government control.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Potter)