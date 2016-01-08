* Statement follows opposition meeting with U.N. envoy
BEIRUT, Jan 8 Syrian rebels said President
Bashar al-Assad's opponents are under international pressure to
make concessions that would prolong the conflict, underscoring
their doubts about a new U.N.-led drive for peace talks planned
to begin this month.
An opposition council that met U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura
this week was under pressure "to offer concessions that will
prolong the suffering of our people and the spilling of their
blood", a statement signed by prominent rebel groups said.
The opposition council of rebels and Assad's political
opponents was set up last month to oversee negotiations, which
are envisaged as part of a new effort to settle the
five-year-long war that has killed 250,000 people.
The rebels, including groups represented in the council,
said they would not accept any concessions that run counter to
"the principles of our revolution" and condemned what it called
international connivance "against the revolution".
Opposition leaders told de Mistura the government must take
goodwill steps before any negotiations by halting bombardments
of civilian areas, lifting blockades of rebel-held areas and
releasing detainees. They are waiting to hear back from him.
The diplomatic drive follows the Dec. 18 adoption of a U.N.
Security Council resolution endorsing an international plan for
a Syria peace process. The plan was backed by both the United
States and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict.
It includes a nationwide ceasefire and six months of talks
beginning in January between Assad's government and the
opposition on forming a unity government.
But the rebel statement underlines the opposition's growing
concern about the process, including the absence of any mention
of Assad's future - a major point of contention between
countries on either side of the conflict.
De Mistura, who plans to begin the talks on January 25,
arrived in Damascus on Friday.
An escalation in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran has
compounded doubts surrounding the diplomatic initiative.
Tensions have risen since Saudi Arabia executed a Shi'ite
cleric, Nimr al-Nimr.
Iranian and Russian military support has been crucial to
Assad, while Saudi Arabia is a main backer of the insurgents
battling to topple him, including groups that signed the
statement issued on Friday.
