By Tom Perry
| BEIRUT, Sept 24
BEIRUT, Sept 24 Syrian rebels expect to receive
new types of heavy weapons from their foreign backers in
response to the collapse of a truce and a Russian-backed
government offensive, but nothing amounting to a major shift in
support, a rebel leader said on Saturday.
Colonel Fares al-Bayoush, head of the Northern Division
group, told Reuters he expected rebels to get new types of
Russian-made rocket launchers and artillery, but there was no
sign of foreign states agreeing to the rebels' long-held demand
for anti-aircraft missiles. Any increase would be "slight".
While Bayoush indicated rebel capabilities could be enhanced
to a degree, he said a more significant shift would be in their
tactics, though he gave no details.
The collapse of a ceasefire brokered by the United States
and Russia this week has been followed by a major new government
offensive against rebel-held areas of Aleppo.
States opposed to Assad, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and
the United States, have been channelling military support to
some rebels fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army
for several years. In some cases this has included U.S.-made
anti-tank, or TOW, missiles.
The rebels have long complained however that foreign support
has been inadequate to effectively confront Damascus, which has
received strong military backing from Iran and Russia.
Speaking to Reuters from Syria, Bayoush said "there are
indications and promises" of more weapons, though he only
expected "a slight increase". He expected the delivery of more
"heavy weapons, such as rocket launchers and artillery".
"I expect new types of Russian-made weapons, in addition to
more of the previously (supplied) types," he added via an
internet-based messaging system.
"What is expected is an increase in the pace of the battles,
so that they are organised in a different way - a change in
tactics," he said.
