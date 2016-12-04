U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIRUT Syrian rebel groups have told the United States they will not leave Aleppo in response to Moscow's call for talks with Washington over a full withdrawal of rebel fighters from the city's besieged eastern districts, a rebel official said.
Speaking to Reuters from Turkey, senior rebel official Zakaria Malahifji said the message was delivered to U.S. officials in contacts on Saturday night following the statement from Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's most powerful ally.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Susan Fenton)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.