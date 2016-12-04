A rebel fighter stands with his weapon near damaged buildings, and barricades with a Free Syrian Army flag drawn(C), in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A rebel fighter carries food while riding a bicycle and carrying his weapon on his back in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A curtain hangs out a hole in the wall in a damaged building in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters stand near a damaged bus used as a barricade in the rebel-held besieged Bab al-Hadid neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. The graffiti on the bus reads in Arabic: 'Aleppo is tired mother...19/10/2016 and we still want freedom.' REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT Syrian rebel groups have told the United States they will not leave Aleppo in response to Moscow's call for talks with Washington over a full withdrawal of rebel fighters from the city's besieged eastern districts, a rebel official said.

Speaking to Reuters from Turkey, senior rebel official Zakaria Malahifji said the message was delivered to U.S. officials in contacts on Saturday night following the statement from Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's most powerful ally.

