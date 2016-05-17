* Agency delivering more aid in Syria, visiting more prisons
* "We will be stepping our our response" - ICRC official
* Says ICRC stands ready to facilitate any prisoner exchange
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 17 The Red Cross is delivering
assistance to greater numbers of Syrian civilians and visiting
more detainees in government prisons but the situation remains
"dramatic" in besieged areas, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Robert Mardini, regional director for the Near and Middle
East, said that the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) stands ready to play a facilitating role in any prisoner
release or exchange if agreed by the parties.
"We will be stepping up our response in Syria," Mardini told
Reuters in his Geneva office. "It's encouraging because we are
able to help more people and we call on all sides to facilitate
more."
In the first three months of this year, the ICRC delivered
food to 2.6 million people in Syria, 60 percent more than during
the last quarter of 2015, he said.
Mardini disclosed that ICRC officials made 9 visits to
government-run central prisons last year, which hold more than
15,000 detainees, and two visits this year to prisons with close
to 2,000 detainees. It is the only agency with access to Syrian
government detention facilities where more than 100,000 people
are believed to be held.
"All this enables us to have regular contact, monitor
detention conditions and work towards improving them," he said,
declining to give details of its confidential findings.
On Wednesday, it will ask donors for nearly 25.2 million
Swiss francs, bringing its annual budget to 176.6 million francs
for the country now in its sixth year of war. "That is an
indicator of our capacity to do more," Mardini said.
The cessation of hostilities declared on Feb. 27 was a
"glimmer of hope that was short-lived", which has been overtaken
by intensified fighting over the last three weeks, he said.
"The humanitarian situation for people across Syria and in
particular in hard-to-reach and besieged areas is dramatic,"
Mardini said.
This year, the ICRC has carried out 14 cross line aid
operations, to hotspots including the divided northern city of
Aleppo, he said. "We have an improved ability to cross because
of the improved dialogue we have with all sides."
However, an aid convoy was refused to the besieged town of
Daraya on May 12, blocking what would have been the first
supplies to its residents for more than three years.
"Clearly besieged areas in general and Daraya in particular
are a top priority for us but we need to do it properly," he
said.
Regarding Daraya, a town of 4,000, he said: "The idea now is
to be able to go there with a more significant convoy of course
including medical supplies, vaccines, and baby milk, but also
food supplies because people are starving there.
"People there are eating grass and growing spinach and things
like that, they don't have real food supplies...They have to
drink from contaminated sources of water because the water
supply was interrupted and it's not possible to disinfect
water."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Ralph Boulton)