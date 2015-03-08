BEIRUT, March 9 A U.S.-led coalition air strike in Syria hit an oil refinery run by the Islamic State militant group near the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 30 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Observatory, said the dead included refinery workers and Islamic State militants. The targeted refinery was just northeast of the town of Tel Abyad near the Turkish border. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Eric Walsh)