BEIRUT, March 9 A U.S.-led coalition air strike
in Syria hit an oil refinery run by the Islamic State militant
group near the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 30 people,
the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Observatory, said the dead
were refinery workers and Islamic State militants. The targeted
refinery was just northeast of the town of Tel Abyad near the
Turkish border, he said.
Asked about the report, a spokesman for the U.S. Combined
Joint Task Force overseeing the fight against Islamic State,
said: "When an allegation of civilian casualties caused by U.S.
or coalition forces is determined to be credible, a thorough
investigation would be launched to determine the accuracy of the
claim and any circumstances surrounding it."
The spokesman said U.S. and coalition forces had implemented
"significant mitigation measures within the targeting process
and during the conduct of operations to reduce the potential of
civilian casualties and collateral damage."
The Islamic State group has seized wide areas of Syria and
Iraq, declaring them part of a cross-border "caliphate". The
territories it controls in northern and eastern Syria include
oil-producing regions that have financed the group's activities.
In November, the United Nations estimated Islamic State's
revenue from oil ranged between $846,000 to $1.6 million a day.
But the Pentagon has assessed that oil was no longer the
main source of revenue for Islamic State. Western diplomats have
said this was due to air strikes on oil installations and a
plunge in global oil prices that has affected black market
prices as well.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Additional reporting by Peter Cooney in
Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)