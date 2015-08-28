BEIRUT Aug 28 An online fundraiser has raised
more than $67,800 for a refugee from Syria and his daughter
after a campaigner based in Norway shared moving pictures on
social media of the man selling pens in the streets of Beirut.
Gissur Simonarson, founder of Conflict News, posted the
pictures on Tuesday and was flooded with requests to help the
man, a Palestinian from the devastated Yarmouk refugee camp on
the southern outskirts of Damascus.
The pictures showed Abdul, a single father of two, holding
up pens on a roadside in Lebanon's capital, his 4-year-old
daughter Reem asleep on his shoulder, according to Simonarson's
funding page.
A subsequent online campaign, which had initially aimed to
raise $5,000, collected as much as $67,800 in 24 hours according
to the page.
"It's nice to see people come together and make a difference
in another person's life," Simonarson wrote.
Lebanon is home to well over 1 million refugees from Syria's
war next door and such scenes are common in Beirut. Young
refugee children sell flowers, packs of tissues or offer to
shine shoes for a small sum.
