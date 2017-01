Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Red Crescent vehicle carries mattresses for Syrians evacuating the eastern districts of Aleppo, in a government held-area in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 27, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo are gathered, in a government-held area in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 27, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians walk through rubble of damaged buildings as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 27, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 27, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 27, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) has registered 4,000 people in the government-controlled Jibreen district of western Aleppo after they fled from the city's rebel-controlled eastern areas, the UN humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said on Monday.

Laerke said SARC was providing many of them with food and other assistance. Advances by the Syrian army and its allies in rebel-held parts of eastern Aleppo has caused thousands to flee their homes in recent days.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)