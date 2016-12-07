(Adds Kremlin comment, details)
MOSCOW Dec 7 A Russian military adviser in
Aleppo has died of wounds sustained in a mortar attack carried
out by Syrian opposition rebels, the Kremlin confirmed on
Wednesday, the third Russian fatality in Syria this week.
Russian news agencies had previously cited the defence
ministry as saying that Colonel Ruslan Galitsky had died after
being wounded in the shelling of western Aleppo.
Local media in eastern Russia said Galitsky had served as
the commander of a tank brigade in Ulan Ude before going to
Syria. They said he had been injured in Aleppo on Monday in
rebel shelling of a Russian military field hospital.
The defence ministry has previously said that two female
Russian medics died in and after the same attack.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Galitsky
would be posthumously given a top military award.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Maria Kiselyova and Maria
Tsvetkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)