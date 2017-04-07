MOSCOW, April 7 The Russian Defence Ministry
said on Friday that Syrian air defences would be beefed up after
U.S. cruise missiles struck an air base in western Syria,
Russian news agencies reported.
The ministry was also cited as mocking the effectiveness of
the U.S. strikes as "extremely low" saying that 23 missiles had
hit their targets but it was unclear where 36 others had landed.
Four Syrian military personnel had been killed in the
strikes, two were missing, and six wounded, it said. Six Syrian
military jets had also been destroyed.
Militants launched an offensive on Syrian government
positions immediately after the strikes, the ministry was quoted
as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)