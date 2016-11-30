UPDATE 1-S.Korea to boost economic cooperation with China amid THAAD concerns
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
MOSCOW Nov 30 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it was ready to escort aid agencies into parts of Syria's eastern Aleppo recently cleared of rebels, but said it had not received any requests from the United Nations or anyone else so far.
Sergei Rudskoi, a defence ministry official, told reporters Syrian government forces had completely cleared the Castello road of rebels, meaning there was now an unimpeded path for aid deliveries.
Rudskoi also said Russia's air force had not bombed targets inside Aleppo for 44 straight days. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
HONG KONG, Jan 26 HNA Group Co Ltd, owner of Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, will pay HK$5.53 billion ($713 million) for residential land in Hong Kong, the Chinese conglomerate's second major purchase in the city in the last three months.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Toshiba Corp's upcoming writedown for its U.S. nuclear business that has been hit by cost overruns will be 680 billion yen ($6 billion), the Mainichi newspaper reported, without citing sources.