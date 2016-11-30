MOSCOW Nov 30 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it was ready to escort aid agencies into parts of Syria's eastern Aleppo recently cleared of rebels, but said it had not received any requests from the United Nations or anyone else so far.

Sergei Rudskoi, a defence ministry official, told reporters Syrian government forces had completely cleared the Castello road of rebels, meaning there was now an unimpeded path for aid deliveries.

Rudskoi also said Russia's air force had not bombed targets inside Aleppo for 44 straight days. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)