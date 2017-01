MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that a "humanitarian pause" in the Syrian city of Aleppo, which is due to expire on Thursday afternoon, be extended for a further 24 hours, Russia's defence ministry said.

The ministry, in a statement attributed to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, also said the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad supported the extension. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)