MOSCOW Oct 28 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday its General Staff had asked President Vladimir Putin for permission to resume air strikes against militants in Syria's eastern Aleppo after a 10-day hiatus, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry cited an upsurge in militant activity and continuing civilian deaths to justify its request. There was no word on whether Putin was likely to grant it. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)