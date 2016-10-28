Missile maker Raytheon's sales fall 1.4 pct
Jan 26 Raytheon Co reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slower sales in its units that make missile systems and tracking and navigation sensors used in aircraft and missiles.
MOSCOW Oct 28 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday its General Staff had asked President Vladimir Putin for permission to resume air strikes against militants in Syria's eastern Aleppo after a 10-day hiatus, the Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry cited an upsurge in militant activity and continuing civilian deaths to justify its request. There was no word on whether Putin was likely to grant it. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 26 Raytheon Co reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slower sales in its units that make missile systems and tracking and navigation sensors used in aircraft and missiles.
Jan 26 Dow Chemical Co reported a 14 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by its move to take full control of Dow Corning, which was previously a joint venture with Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc.
* Shares fall as much as 7 pct (Adds detail, background, comments)