MOSCOW Nov 29 Russia's defence ministry said on
Tuesday that the Syrian army had made a breakthrough in Aleppo
in the last 24 hours and dramatically altered the situation on
the ground, Russian news agencies reported.
"During the last 24 hours, thanks to very well-prepared and
careful actions, Syrian solders were able to radically change
the situation," said Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a defence
ministry spokesman, according to the Interfax news agency.
"Practically half of the territory occupied by rebels in
recent years in the eastern part of Aleppo has been completely
liberated," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)