MOSCOW Dec 9 As many as 10,500 people have left eastern Aleppo in the last 24 hours, Russian Defence Ministry official Sergei Rudskoi said on Friday.

In comments broadcast on state television, Rudskoi said the Syrian army had taken 93 percent of Aleppo and freed 52 blocks from opposition fighters. He said the Russian and Syrian air forces had not operated over the city since Oct. 18. (reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jack Stubbs)