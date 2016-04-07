MOSCOW, April 7 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Thursday that the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was not being discussed at the moment, RIA news agency reported.

"No one is talking about any personalities now," Gatilov said. "This is why this question about the future - who will be the president and how it will all look like - is first of all an issue (expected) as a result from intra-Syrian negotiations." (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov)