China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
MOSCOW, April 7 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Thursday that the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was not being discussed at the moment, RIA news agency reported.
"No one is talking about any personalities now," Gatilov said. "This is why this question about the future - who will be the president and how it will all look like - is first of all an issue (expected) as a result from intra-Syrian negotiations." (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov)
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
MOGADISHU, April 9 A car bomb that exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital on Sunday has killed at least 15 people, a military official said.