MOSCOW Dec 23 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed that the Kazakh capital of Astana should be the venue for new talks to try to resolve the conflict in Syria.

Putin also said the evacuation of Aleppo would not have been possible without the help of Russia, Iran and Turkey or the good will of Assad. He said the next step for Syria would be a nationwide ceasefire.

