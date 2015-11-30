MOSCOW Nov 30 Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for self-defence on Monday, a Russian air force official told Russian news agencies, less than a week after a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian jet.

Igor Klimov, the official, said the air-to-air missiles were capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 60 kilometres (37.28 miles). (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)