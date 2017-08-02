Russian military denies Reuters report on Syria losses

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday denied a Reuters report about a rise in the losses suffered by Russia in its military campaign in Syria, calling it "a lie from beginning to end", Russian news agencies reported.

"This is not the first time that Reuters is attempting to discredit by any means Russia's operation aiming to destroy Islamic State terrorists and return peace to Syria," the agencies cited Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

The exclusive report, published by Reuters on Wednesday and based on accounts from families and friends of the dead and local officials, estimates the actual death toll among Russian soldiers and private contractors was at least 40 so far this year, higher than official figures.

That tally over seven months exceeds the 36 Russian armed personnel and contractors estimated by Reuters to have been killed in Syria over the previous 15 months, indicating a significant rise in the rate of battlefield losses. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)