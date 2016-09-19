MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Defence Ministry said
on Monday it considers it "senseless" for Syrian government
forces to respect a ceasefire unilaterally when it is being
attacked by militants who cannot be reined in by the United
States.
"Syrian servicemen and peaceful citizens are still dying.
The cause of this is the fact the United States has no effective
leverage to influence Syria's opposition and is unaware of the
real situation on the ground," Lieutenant-General Sergei
Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defence Ministry official, told a
briefing.
"Taking into account the fact that the terms of the
ceasefire are not respected by militants, we consider observing
it unilaterally by Syrian government forces is senseless."
The ministry said its monitors on the ground had registered
53 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours. There
is information that moderate Syrian opposition units are merging
with "terrorist groups" and preparing joint attacks, the
ministry said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Christian Lowe)