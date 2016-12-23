UPDATE 1-Boeing sets cash flow record, lifts 2017 forecast for jet output
Jan 25 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, topping 748 deliveries in 2016.
MOSCOW Dec 23 The evacuation of rebel fighters from Aleppo is complete, creating the conditions for a ceasefire deal in Syria, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Friday.
"In my view we are very close to achieving an agreement on a full ceasefire across the territory of Syria," Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, RIA reported. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Jan 25 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, topping 748 deliveries in 2016.
Jan 25 United Technologies Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, and reiterated its 2017 profit and sales forecasts, buoyed by demand for Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and parts for the aerospace industry.
Jan 25 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by stabilizing demand in industries such as oil and gas, and the company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast.