MOSCOW Nov 11 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Friday it wanted the Organization for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to urgently send a mission to Aleppo,
saying it had evidence Syrian opposition rebels had used
chemical weapons there.
The ministry said earlier on Friday it had found evidence
that there was a high probability that the rebels had used
chlorine gas and white phosphorous on the south-west edge of
Aleppo in district 1070.
It said it was basing its information on a study of soil
samples, unexploded shells, and shrapnel.
Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Russia would now hand
over the evidence to the OPCW and wanted The Hague-based body to
urgently send a team to Aleppo to gather its own evidence.
He said Russian forces stood ready to help OPCW experts
carry out their work in Aleppo.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)