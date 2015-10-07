MOSCOW Oct 7 The Russian defence ministry said
on Wednesday that Washington's refusal to share intelligence
with it about the positions of Islamic State militants showed
the United States was looking for an excuse not to fight
terrorism.
"Our partners from other countries who see a real enemy in
Islamic State which must be destroyed actively help us with data
about bases, warehouses, command points and terror training
camps," Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman,
was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.
"But those who seem to have a different opinion about this
terrorist organisation are constantly looking for reasons to
refuse us cooperation in the fight against international
terrorism," he said, referring to Washington.
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)