MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia on Friday despatched the
naval destroyer Smetlivy to Syria to join its battle group there
for a few months, Russian government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta
reported.
It said the heavily armed ship had left the Crimean port of
Sevastopol on Friday to great fanfare.
Ruptly, a video news agency financed by the Russian
government, said the ship would first head for the Greek port of
Piraeus to take part in an event connected with the
Russian-Greek year of culture.
Ruptly said the Smetlivy would depart Piraeus on Nov. 2.
