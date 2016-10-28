MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia on Friday despatched the naval destroyer Smetlivy to Syria to join its battle group there for a few months, Russian government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported.

It said the heavily armed ship had left the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday to great fanfare.

Ruptly, a video news agency financed by the Russian government, said the ship would first head for the Greek port of Piraeus to take part in an event connected with the Russian-Greek year of culture.

Ruptly said the Smetlivy would depart Piraeus on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Devitt)