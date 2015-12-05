MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call on Saturday with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, during which the two sides discussed the Syria crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The ministry said the two sides considered how to improve internal Syrian dialogue by helping unite Syrian opposition groups opposed to terrorism.

They also discussed ways in which to further strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Cairo on many issues, it said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)