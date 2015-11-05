MOSCOW Nov 5 The Russian foreign ministry said
on Thursday it was unaware of any plans for its officials to
meet a Free Syrian Army delegation in Abu Dhabi late next week
to discuss the Syrian crisis.
Earlier on Thursday, a Russian news agency named Mahmoud
al-Afandi as the coordinator of such talks and quoted him as
saying they were happening, an assertion dismissed by
representatives of four FSA rebel groups.
"Our embassies are in permanent contact with the Syrian
opposition, (and) this may well be one of those contacts," Maria
Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said
on Thursday.
"(But) I am not aware of any of such contacts for a deputy
minister or a department head," she said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)