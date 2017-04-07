MOSCOW, April 7 Russia has demanded an emergency
meeting of the United Nations ceasefire task force in Geneva to
discuss U.S. missile strikes on Syria, the RIA news agency
quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Friday.
Such meetings are chaired by U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de
Mistura and were set up in early 2016 with joint U.S.-Russian
backing. They are a forum for diplomats to talk about breaches
of Syria's shaky ceasefire.
Moscow wants the meeting to be held in Geneva today at 1500
GMT, the source told RIA, adding that the task force would
discuss "the situation on the ground with connection to the U.S.
missile strike on Syria's Shayrat airbase."
The United States fired cruise missiles earlier on Friday at
the base from which President Donald Trump said a deadly
chemical weapons attack had been launched. Russia has sharply
condemned the strikes.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow and Tom Miles in Geneva;
Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Osborn)