MOSCOW Aug 1 The Kremlin on Monday said that
Russian military personnel on board a helicopter shot down in
Syria on Monday were dead, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
The helicopter, with five people on board, was shot down in
Idlib Province, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence
Ministry as saying.
They died a "heroic death" on a humanitarian mission,
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with
reporters. He said the helicopter had tried to veer away from
inhabited areas to avoid civilian deaths.
Peskov also said that Moscow would continue fighting
international terrorism "on all fronts" despite threats from
Islamic State.
On Sunday, Islamic State posted a nine-minute video message
on YouTube, calling on its members to carry out jihad or holy
war in Russia.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)