By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Dec 8 Russia's U.N. envoy cast
doubt on Tuesday on U.S. plans to hold a third meeting of world
powers on Syria next week, saying the process to try to end the
four-year civil war would be devalued if certain requirements
were not met first.
Following two meetings in Vienna, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said on Tuesday the aim was to hold a third round of
talks in New York on Dec. 18, although that could hinge on
efforts to unite Syrian opposition groups.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said that before a
third meeting could be held, a list of "terrorist organizations"
in Syria needed to be agreed on, along with a list of opposition
groups to participate in talks with the Syrian government.
"We don't think the situation is ready yet, I don't rule it
out ... but we have not seen those requirements that I have just
outlined being met and we are not sure when they are going to be
met," Churkin told reporters.
"In our view to have one meeting after another without
implementing the agreements which were reached previously within
the Vienna format is probably going to devalue the Vienna
format," he said. "We think that now we need to focus on the
substance rather than setting another meeting."
Russia, the United States, European and Middle Eastern
countries agreed in Vienna last month on a two-year timeline
leading to Syrian elections, but left many questions unresolved,
most notably the fate of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
The countries involved in the talks, which also include
Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey, laid out a plan including formal
talks between the government and opposition starting in January.
To achieve that timeline, Saudi Arabia is hosting a
conference this week to try to unite Syria's divided rebel and
opposition groups, which are trying to forge a common platform
to be able to negotiate with the Syrian government.
Churkin said Russia believed U.N. Syria mediator Staffan de
Mistura should be taking the lead on bringing together the
Syrian opposition.
Churkin also said Russia was working with the United States
to draft a "big resolution on fighting terrorism" and the aim
was for the 15-member U.N. Security Council to adopt the text on
Dec. 17 at a council meeting of finance ministers, which will be
chaired by U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew.
